The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service on June 30 announced that an estimated 92.7 million acres of corn has been planted in the U.S. for 2021, up 2 percent or 1.87 million acres when compared to 2020.

Growers expect to harvest 84.5 million acres of corn for grain this year, up 2 percent from 2020. The USDA also reported that 93 percent of all corn acres planted this year in the U.S. are biotech varieties, up 1 percent when compared to 2020.

Corn stocks are currently estimated to be at 4.11 billion bushels, down 18 percent when compared to the same time of last year. On-farm corn stocks are down 39 percent while off-farm corn stocks are up 11 percent.

Full copies of the NASS acreage and grain stocks reports can be downloaded from the USDA website.