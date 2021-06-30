ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up 1 percent the week ending June 25, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 30. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded by more than 2 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending June 25 averaged 1.058 million barrels per day, up 10,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.048 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production was up 158,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol reached 21.572 million barrels the week ending June 25, up 452,000 barrels when compared to the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stocks for the week ending June 25 were up 1.408 million barrels.