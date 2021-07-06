ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 70.39 million gallons of ethanol and 1.04 metric tons of distiller grains in May, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on July 2. Ethanol exports were down from last year, but distillers grains exports were up significantly.

The 70.39 million gallons of ethanol exported in May was down significantly from the 112.68 million gallons of exports reported for the previous month and down slightly from the 70.42 million gallons of exports reported for May 2020.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than three dozen countries in May. Canada was the top destination at 27.34 million gallons, followed by China at 12.62 million gallons and South Korea at 9.02 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $159.32 million in May, down from $228.29 million in April, but up from $138.43 million in May 2020.

Total ethanol exports for the first five months of 2021 reached 582.36 million gallons at a value of $1.06 billion, compared to 634.34 million gallons exported during the same period of 2020 at a value of $1.08 billion.

The 1.04 million metric tons of distillers grains exported in May was up from 862,736 metric tons in April and 621,451 metric tons in May 2020.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly 40 countries in May. Mexico was the top destination at 255,394 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 107,460 metric tons and South Korea at 101,379 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports in May reached $286.58 million, up from both $228.17 million in April and $139.04 million in May 2020.

Total distillers grains exports for the first five months of 2021 reached 4.49 million metric tons at a value of $1.18 billion, compared to 4.1 million metric tons exported during the same period of 2020 at a value of $876.21 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.