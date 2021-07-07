By Midwest AgEnergy | July 07, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Midwest AgEnergy (MAG) and Gavilon Grain on June 30 announced an agreement to combine corn origination services for MAG’s Blue Flint and Dakota Spirit ethanol plants as well as Gavilon network of grain elevators in the area, effective Thursday, July 1. Merchandising teams from both companies will partner together to ensure area producers can work with the staff they have come to trust. Additionally, all contracts for future delivery, initiated through MAG, will be managed by Gavilon to help reduce disruptions or changes for area producers.

“By combining the strengths and networks of MAG and Gavilon, we hope to expand the services we offer our corn producers, without sacrificing the high level of customer service they have come to expect from both companies,” stated Phil Coffin, chief marketing officer for MAG. “Partnering our merchandising team with the Gavilon team will not only benefit MAG, but help provide area producers with more diverse corn marketing options.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with MAG and provide a network of grain delivery options for area farmers, where they can work with our teams to find the right option for their operations,” stated Matt Gibson, vice president and general manager of North American grain at Gavilon. “By combining MAG’s excellent team with the resources Gavilon can provide, specifically around grain marketing strategies, we are excited about the opportunities that we can create for area producers.”