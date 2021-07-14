Industry announcements from the August issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine, including appointments and promotions at NREL, the U.S. Grains Council, ePURE, Green Plains Inc. and the Renewable Fuels Association.

By Ethanol Producer Magazine | July 14, 2021

Seligman to head NREL government relations

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory has named Meyer Seligman as director for government relations. In this new position, Seligman will be responsible for ensuring NREL’s stakeholders are informed on the lab’s research to help advance its mission.



For the past seven years, Seligman has been a professional staff member for the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, Energy and Water Development Subcommittee. Her work for the committee included oversight and funding for a variety of DOE programs including the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and Office of Science.



“We are in the midst of a transformation of how we generate, distribute, and consume energy in the United States and around the world,” Seligman said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to help position NREL as impactful leaders in the research, development, and deployment of the technologies that are critical for our energy future.”



The new office Seligman will lead will also include NREL’s Katie Richardson. Since 2018, Richardson has helped NREL support state, local, and tribal governments as a program manager for the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.



USGC promotes Qian to global ethanol market manager

The U.S. Grains Council’s Stella Qian has been promoted to manager of global ethanol market development. Qian previously served the USGC’s manager of global ethanol programs and was responsible for coordinating planning and travel logistics for teams visiting the United States on trade missions.



In her new position, she will develop strategy in markets for expanded ethanol use by fostering strong relationships with domestic and international partners and activating resources that support market development.



“Since joining our ethanol team in 2019, Stella has been a key driver of our global program,” said Brian Healy, USGC director of global ethanol market development. “She has quickly learned the industry landscape and translated that to strategy formulation and implementation for our global program. Stella’s impressive talents make her well suited to help the industry work with partners around the globe to develop and expand the worldwide ethanol market.”



Qian is a graduate of George Washington University and holds a master’s degree in tourism administration with a concentration in event and meeting planning.



ePURE elects Corre president

The European renewable ethanol association, ePURE, has elected Valérie Corre of French agri-cooperative Tereos as its new president for a two-year term. Corre, who is director of regulatory affairs for ethanol in Europe for Tereos, had previously served as ePURE’s vice president.



In her new role, Corre replaces Alarik Sandrup, director of public and regulatory affairs at Lantmännen, who had served as ePURE’s president since 2019.



“Now more than ever, Europe needs a strong renewable ethanol industry,” said Corre. “The last year has confirmed the strategic importance of domestic EU ethanol production—not just to achieving transport decarbonization ambitions, but also ensuring a dependable supply of GMO-free animal feed and ethanol for use in beverage applications and hand sanitizer, as well as an important market for European farmers. As ePURE president, I look forward to engaging with EU policymakers, stakeholders and the media about how renewable ethanol can help make the Green Deal real.”



ePURE members also elected Stephan Meeder, CEO of German ethanol producer CropEnergies, as the association’s new vice-president.



McPherson joins Green Plains’ leadership team

Green Plains Inc. has announced that Negil McPherson Jr. has joined the company’s senior leadership team as chief people officer. McPherson will be responsible for leading human resources strategy, including talent management, as well as compensation and benefits. He will also be focused on the company’s ongoing cultural transformation toward Green Plains 2.0.



McPherson brings more than 28 years of experience in talent management, human resources practices and performance development strategies. Through his organizational development expertise, McPherson has consulted with numerous company boards of directors, executive leadership groups and all levels of organizations to drive ongoing development and strategy.



“Negil is extremely talented, brings a wealth of experience and has a deep passion for transforming organizational structures, people and culture,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains. “Attracting, developing and retaining strategic talent across the organization is imperative, and Negil will be crucial to our future success as we continue our transformation into a sustainable leader in ag tech.”



Mullendore named RFA government affairs director

The Renewable Fuels Association has hired Jared Mullendore as its new government affairs director. Mullendore’s experience includes serving as district director for former Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa), and on the staff of former Rep. David Loebsack (D-Iowa).



“We are pleased to welcome Jared to our government affairs team in Washington, D.C.,” said RFA Senior Vice President for Government and Public Affairs Troy Bredenkamp. “He brings a wealth of experience, as well as deep knowledge on a range of policy issues. Jared’s experience as a ‘boots-on-the-ground’ district director means he has an intimate understanding of how policy and regulatory decisions made inside the beltway affect American workers and families in communities across the Heartland. There is no doubt that Jared will be able to hit the ground running and we know he will have an immediate impact on RFA’s advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill.”



Mullendore holds a law degree from the University of Iowa and served as a deputy finance director for Rep. Loebsack. Later, he joined Rep. Finkenauer’s staff as district director, where he opened and oversaw three district offices and a staff of six.



USGC welcomes two new producer members

The U.S. Grains Council has announced that Ringneck Energy, an 80 MMgy ethanol plant in central South Dakota, and Gevo, a Colorado-based producer of drop-in renewable fuels, have joined the organization.



Ringneck Energy is a farmer-owned ethanol plant located in Onida, South Dakota, that started production in April 2019. The plant was built by Fagen Inc. of Granite Falls, Minnesota, and engineered by ICM Inc. of Colwich, Kansas. The facility is unit train capable and has a distilled spirits permit. Ringneck is capable of meeting nearly all export specifications and can easily deliver to the Gulf or Pacific Northwest.



Gevo owns an isobutanol production facility in Luverne, Minnesota, and is focused on producing renewable hydrocarbons that can be used for drop-in transportation fuels that potentially yield net-zero lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions.