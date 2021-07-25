Regardless of the Supreme Court's recent decision, industry leaders believe wholesale small refinery exemptions are a thing of the past. The Biden administration sees value in fostering, not hindering, the expansion of renewable fuels like ethanol.

By Geoff Cooper | July 25, 2021

At the end of its recent session, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a key component of the pivotal 2020 Tenth Circuit Court decision regarding small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard. In its 6-3 decision, the high court ruled that a small refinery that previously received an exemption may petition to obtain a so-called extension of that exemption, even if that exemption coverage had lapsed in a previous year.



This obviously was a disappointing outcome for us. We continue to believe that Congress intended the allowance for exemptions to be temporary in nature, and that those temporary exemptions were meant to provide small refiners a “bridge to compliance” over time. Let’s face it, refiners have had 15 years now to get their house in order and begin complying with the Renewable Fuel Standard.



We also continue to believe it is impossible to “extend” something that no longer exists. As Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in her excellent dissenting opinion, “EPA cannot ‘extend’ an exemption that a refinery no longer has.” She also noted that “the court’s contrary conclusion caters to an outlier meaning of extend and clashes with statutory structure.” We were pleased to see she was joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor in the dissent.



As disappointed as we may have been in the Supreme Court outcome, there is a bright silver lining. In short, the Supreme Court decision really only dealt with one fairly narrow and discrete component of the Tenth Circuit decision, which is the meaning of the word “extension.” The extension issue was just one of three main pillars from the Tenth Circuit decision. The other two pillars remain intact and in force. The first is that EPA may only grant an exemption if the disproportionate economic hardship that is being claimed by the refiner is caused by the Renewable Fuel Standard itself and not some other outside factors—like COVID-19, for example, or weak demand for refined products.



The second key pillar that remains intact from the Tenth Circuit decision is that EPA must reconcile any decisions to grant exemptions with the agency's longstanding position that refineries of all shapes and sizes—whether they're small refineries, large refineries, integrated refineries, merchant refineries—all pass through their renewable fuel compliance costs. Simply put, it is going to be difficult or impossible for refiners to establish that the RFS alone is causing harm to them to a point of needing to be exempted. It is important to emphasize that these two pillars remain firmly in place and that EPA must reconcile these pillars as they consider the 70 pending SRE petitions that are currently at EPA, and any future petitions that they may receive.



Lastly, the current administration’s words and actions on the RFS so far have given us confidence that we will not see a reopening of the floodgates on small refinery exemptions, as we saw under the Trump administration. To date, the Biden administration and current EPA have not just been saying the right things on RFS integrity, but they have also backed it up with action. In February, the new leadership at EPA reversed the agency’s previous position and announced support for the Tenth Circuit decision in its entirety. In April, the agency revoked three last-minute refinery exemptions granted the day before President Biden’s inauguration. And in May, EPA announced it would cooperate with a Government Accountability Office investigation into the past administration’s adjudication of small refinery exemptions. All these developments are a welcome change in direction from the previous administration.



So, despite the recent Supreme Court decision, we have real reason for hope that the days of wholesale small refinery exemptions are behind us. This administration sees value in promoting, not hindering, the expansion of low-carbon renewable fuels like ethanol. And we are committed to doing all we can to make sure they do so.



Author: Geoff Cooper

President and CEO

Renewable Fuels Association

202.289.3835

gcooper@ethanolrfa.org