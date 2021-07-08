ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up approximately 1 percent the week ending July 2, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 8. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell by 2 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending July 2 averaged 1.067 million barrels per day, up 9,000 barrels per day when compared to the same period of last year. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production was up 153,000 barrels per day.

Ending stocks of fuel ethanol were at 21.149 million barrels the week ending July 2, down 423,000 barrels when compared to the 21.572 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending July 2 were up 529,000 barrels.