ADVERTISEMENT

U.S fuel ethanol production fell by more than 2 percent the week ending July 9, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 14. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down slightly.

Ethanol production for the week ending July 9 averaged 1.041 million barrels per day, down 26,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.067 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production was up 110,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 21.134 million barrels for the week ending July 9, down 15,000 barrels when compared to the 21.149 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending July 9 were up 526,000 barrels.