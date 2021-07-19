By U.S. Grains Council | July 19, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Grains Council promoted Joana Hassan to manager of global ethanol programs in the organization’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, effective June 28, and added Aaron Goh to the Council as the regional ethanol consultant in the Council’s Southeast Asia office, effective July 1.

In her new position, Hassan will help scale up global ethanol resources, implement programs and develop strategy for ethanol market development efforts.

“Since rejoining the Council in fall 2019, Joana has supported many ethanol programs while growing her knowledge base of the product. Joana has quickly gotten up to speed on the strategy behind programs and shares that perspective in regularly scheduled D.C. staff meetings and increasingly with overseas offices,” said Brian Healy, USGC director of global ethanol market development. “I have been impressed by Joana’s growth and look forward to that continuation as her interactions with all offices increase.”

Hassan’s new role follows the promotion of Stella Qian to manager of global ethanol market development. Hassan previously served the Council as the ethanol programs coordinator, and holds a master’s degree in Business & Management from University of Maryland, College Park and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Mount Holyoke College.

In his new role, Goh will focus on ethanol trade and market development efforts in Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Aaron brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new job at the Council,” said Manuel Sanchez, regional director for Southeast Asia and Oceania. “His background trading products across the barrel – including gasoline, gas-oil and other light distillates – and chartering tankers makes him a great fit with the global ethanol team.”

Prior to joining the Council, Goh began his career at ExxonMobil Malaysia in the retail industry. Following the acquisition of ExxonMobil Malaysia by Petron in 2012, he progressed through various sales and analyst roles within the downstream fuels market before joining the trading team.

Goh studied engineering at the University of Melbourne, Australia, and speaks English, Malay and Mandarin.

Please join the Council in congratulating Joana and welcoming Aaron!