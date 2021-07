ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA has published updated renewable identification number (RIN) generation data, reporting that more than 1.77 billion RINs were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard in June, up from 1.51 billion generated during the same month of last year.

More than 48.58 million D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in June, including 38.41 million generated for compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) by domestic producers, 6.97 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 2.7 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, 483,469 generated for liquefied RNG by importers, and 11,788 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

Total D3 RIN generation for the first half of 2021 reached nearly 221.03 million. That volume includes 173.88 million generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers, 31.77 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 14.66 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, 483,469 generated for liquefied RNG by importers, and 244,278 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

More than 428.49 million D4 biomass-based diesel RINs were generated in June, including 231.19 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 109.92 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 60.43 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 26.38 million generated for biodiesel by importers, and 571,708 generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers.

Total D4 RIN generation for the first six months of the year reached nearly 2.23 billion. That volume includes 1.22 billion generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 533.09 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 341.01 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 19.9 million generated for biodiesel by importers, 2.9 million generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers, and 1.86 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by importers.

More than 25.2 million D5 advanced biofuel RINs were generated in June, including 12.88 million generated for ethanol by importers, 7.14 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 2.57 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 1.82 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 495,718 generated for LPG by domestic producers, 244,138 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers, and 63,588 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

Nearly 86.26 million D5 RINs have been generated so far this year. That volume includes 45.45 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 13.01 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 12.88 million generated for ethanol by importers, 11.99 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 1.44 million generated for LPG by domestic producers, 1.2 million generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, and 280,431 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

Nearly 1.27 billion D6 renewable fuel RINs were generated in June, including 1.25 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers and 15.53 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities.

Total D6 RIN generation for the first six months of 2021 reached nearly 6.84 billion. That volume includes 6.75 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 75.35 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 5.13 million generated for ethanol by importers.

No D7 cellulosic diesel RINs have been generated so far this year.

In total, nearly 9.37 billion RINs were generated during the first half of this year, up from 8.53 billion generated during the same period of 2020.