By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | July 21, 2021

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) and KS95 FM rewarded drivers who fueled up with E15 (Unleaded 88) at the Highland Service Minnoco station in St. Paul during an hour-long promotion on July 14.

“Using E15 benefits the environment, strengthens Minnesota’s economy and makes us more energy independent,” said Tim Rudnicki, executive director at MN Bio-Fuels.

The promotion was held from 12 pm to 1 pm. The Highland Service Minnoco station is located on 485 Snelling Ave in St Paul.

Among the prizes given to drivers who chose E15 included $20 in cash, Stay & Play passes for St. Croix casino in Turtle Lake, tickets to the St. Paul Saints, Crayola Experience passes and KS95 merchandise.

KS95’s personality, Greg “Hutch” Hutchinson, was at the station with MN Bio-Fuels staff educating drivers on the benefits of using E15.

The July 14 promotion was the second time MN Bio-Fuels and KS95 have teamed up this summer. On June 24, both MN Bio-Fuels and KS95 were at a Holiday station in Plymouth promoting E15.