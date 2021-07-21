ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by approximately 1 percent the week ending July 16, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 21. Stocks of fuel ethanol were up nearly 7 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending July 16 fell to an average of 1.028 million barrels per day, down 13,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.041 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production was down 120,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 22.518 million barrels the week ending July 16, up 1.384 million barrels when compared to the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stocks for the week ending July 16 were up 2.717 million barrels.