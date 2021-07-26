By Poet | July 26, 2021

On July 21, Poet announced its further expansion into the production of all-natural, 100 percent plant-based purified alcohol, which exceeds the highest global quality standards for alcohol.



Poet Bioprocessing – Alexandria began production of purified alcohol this week after breaking ground in late 2020. The facility will produce purified alcohol which will include grain neutral spirits (GNS) and USP-grade alcohol. Alexandria is the second purified alcohol production facility within the Poet footprint. Poet Bioprocessing – Leipsic began production in March.



Purified alcohol is a fundamental ingredient in thousands of well-known products ranging from foods and beverages, personal care products, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers and industrial applications.



Poet’s all-natural purified alcohol is made from renewable resources grown on the surface of the Earth and can replace petroleum-based synthetic products found in a variety of consumer goods. It meets the highest standards for purity including the FDA’s Good Manufacturing Practice label standards and will meet the Global Food Safety Initiative’s Safe Quality FoodProgram standards and kosher guidelines.



“We’re proud to bring to market a renewable product made from surface-of-the-earth materials,” said Darin Cartwright, Poet’s vice president overseeing purified alcohol sales and marketing. “Poet’s purified alcohols not only exceed the highest quality standards, they also can replace fossil fuel-based synthetic ingredients in many products, making us the obvious choice for customers who value environmental responsibility.”



The expansion of purified alcohol production further extends the reach of one of the world’s largest bioethanol and bioproducts companies, bringing even more green consumer products to the market.





