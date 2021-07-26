ADVERTISEMENT

Although sugarcane processing is down in the south-central region of Brazil this harvest season, the production of anhydrous ethanol is up significantly, according to data released by UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association. Domestic ethanol sales are also up.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 45.01 million tons of sugarcane during the second half of June, up 4.39 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 210.93 million tons of sugarcane, down 8.45 percent.

Ethanol production was at 2.08 billion liters (549.48 million gallons) for the second half of June. Production included 858 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 43.88 percent when compared to the same period of 2020, and 1.22 billion liters of hydrous ethanol. Corn ethanol production was at 118.56 million liters.

Since the beginning of the current harvest, mills in the region have produced 9.63 billion liters of ethanol, including 3.42 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol and 6.21 billion liters of hydrous ethanol. A total of 714.99 million liters of ethanol was produced from corn.

Mills in the region sold 2.45 billion liters of ethanol in June, up 1.1 percent when compared to the same month of last year. That volume included 2.25 billion liters sold domestically and 199.52 million liters destined for export.

Domestically, hydrous ethanol sales were at 1.4 billion liters in June, down 6.15 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Sales of anhydrous ethanol were at 849.93 million liters, up 27.86 percent.

Since the beginning of the current season, ethanol sales have reached 7.08 billion liters, up 9.94 percent from the same period of last year. That volume includes 415.1 million liters destined for export, down 15.63 percent, and 6.66 billion liters sold domestically, up 12.05 percent.