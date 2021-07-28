ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down more than 1 percent the week ending July 23, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 28. Stocks of fuel ethanol were up 1 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending July 23 averaged 1.014 million barrels per day, down 14,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.028 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending July 23 was up 56,000 barrels per day.

Ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 22.733 million barrels the week ending July 23, up 215,000 barrels when compared to the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending July 23 were up 2.461 million barrels.