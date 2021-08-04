ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down slightly the week ending July 30, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 4. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol also fell slightly.

Ethanol production averaged 1.013 million barrels per day the week ending July 30, down 10,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.014 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production was up 55,000 barrels per day.

Ethanol stocks fell to 22.649 million barrels the week ending July 30, down 84,000 barrels when compared to the 22.518 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stocks for the week ending July 30 were up 2.461 million barrels.