By Robert White, vice president of industry relations, Renewable Fuels Association | August 05, 2021

After the pandemic put our contest on hold in 2020, the Renewable Fuels Association is again sponsoring the “Ethanol Days of Summer” contest, which began Memorial Day and runs through Labor Day. For us it has become a great way to promote higher blends of ethanol while at the same time connecting consumers to nearby fuel retailers offering higher blends of low-carbon ethanol.

The contest encourages drivers to submit pump prices for flex fuels like E85 and ethanol blends like E15 to our popular E85prices.com website or through its mobile app. When drivers submit fuel prices this summer, they are automatically entered into a random weekly drawing for a $100 fuel gift card.

More than 5,100 stations are now selling E85 across more than 2,700 cities, and roughly 2,100 stations in 30 states offer E15. Among other information, E85prices.com contains a nationwide map of E85 and E15 stations and historical pricing, along with a public forum to allow consumers to pose questions and have discussions. An ethanol savings calculator is also featured, allowing users to see how much money they can save by using higher ethanol blends. In 2019, the last year RFA held the contest, more than 4,000 new users registered at E85prices.com, with 98 different contest winners who collectively received $5,000 in free fuel.

We are excited to bring back our summer contest as more drivers return to the open road. This contest has been popular with existing users of higher blends and recruiting new consumers. Ethanol lowers the price that consumers pay at the pump, lowers the amount of carbon in their fuel and their greenhouse gas emissions. We have more stations offering higher blends each week—and we want consumers to find those stations and have some fun doing it.

To enter, contest participants must have or create an account on E85prices.com or on the E85Prices.com app, where they can submit pricing for a chance to win. Pricing on the crowd-sourced website is updated routinely and gives consumers instant access to fuel prices that nearby drivers have reported. Winners will be chosen weekly until Labor Day and users can submit prices for multiple stations each day. No purchase is necessary to participate, and more information can be found at EthanolRFA.org/summer-contest.