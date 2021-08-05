ADVERTISEMENT

The Andersons Inc. released second quarter financial results on Aug. 3, reporting its ethanol segment generated $23.5 million of pretax income during the period. The Andersons CEO Pat Bowe called it one of the segment’s best quarters ever during an earnings call held Aug. 4.

Brian Valentine, chief financial officer at The Andersons, explained that the $23.5 million in pre-tax income achieved by the ethanol segment was up dramatically when compared to the $900,000 reported for the same period of last year. Coproduct values, including high-protein feed, distillers corn oil and distillers grains were a significant contributor to ethanol margins during the quarter, he said, adding that crush margins were positive during the quarter as driving demand rebounded. The Andersons also attributed the segments strong results to third-party trading of ethanol, feed ingredients and vegetable oil.

Bowe indicated that The Andersons is awaiting approval from the California Air Resources Board for a fuel pathway for its Colwich, Kansas, plant. The company hopes to receive that pathway approval before the end of the current quarter, he said. Once that pathway is finalized, the company will begin supplying the California market with low carbon intensity (CI) ethanol produced at the Colwich plant.

Overall, the Andersons reported net income of $43.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter, up from $30.4 million, or 92 cents per diluted share, reported for the same period of 2020.