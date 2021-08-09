By Green Plains Inc. | August 09, 2021

Green Plains Inc. on Aug. 4 announced a turnkey solution for the installation of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSC system to exclusive partners. Green Plains will provide its turnkey partners up to 50 percent of capital, as well as marketing and product development of the Ultra-High Protein and post-MSC distillers grains products, and utilization of Green Plains’ exclusive partnerships and internal expertise to help maximize product value. These turnkey solutions will also include quality assurance and control (QA/QC), engineering, project management and construction services, and collaboration on any non-recourse project financing.

“Offering a turnkey solution is a significant milestone for Green Plains, accelerating our reinvention of the biofuels industry,” said Todd Becker, president and CEO of Green Plains. “As Green Plains’ facilities fully transform into the model biorefineries of the future, we are offering the industry an opportunity to innovate with us through these turnkey solutions. We believe this is truly the most disruptive event in this industry since its inception and feel strongly that these aligned partnerships will maximize the technology’s potential.”

Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, is the first turnkey partner, with permitting already underway and construction scheduled to begin this year. Green Plains and Tharaldson have formed a 50/50 joint venture to own and operate the MSC protein technology at the 175 million-gallon facility. Annual Ultra-High Protein production is expected to be 105,000 tons at capacity.

“We are thrilled to be first in line to access this novel turnkey solution,” said Gary Tharaldson, owner of Tharaldson Ethanol. “We believe incorporating MSC technology at our facility will improve our flexibility and profitability by producing higher-value proteins and corn oil in a sustainable manner. Moreover, Green Plains’ turnkey solution brings numerous advantages through an aligned partnership, focused on maximizing profitability.”

Green Plains is in discussions with multiple parties and has the capacity to scale to other select partners. Fagen, Inc. is expected to serve as the exclusive general contractor for this joint venture and all future turnkey projects. The buildout of MSC technology at Tharaldson, expected to be completed in 2022, will be in conjunction with the ongoing MSC installations at Green Plains’ locations, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.