The U.S. exported 81.86 million gallons of ethanol and 939,177 metric tons of distillers grains in June, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Aug. 5. Exports of both products were up when compared to June 2020.

The 81.86 million gallons of ethanol exported in June was up when compared to both the 70.39 million gallons exported in May and the 81.29 million gallons exported in June 2020.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately 40 countries in June. Canada was the top destination at 33.53 million gallons, followed by South Korea at 15.92 million gallons and Peru at 9.42 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $189.11 million in June, up from $159.32 million the previous month and up from $148.79 million in June 2020.

Total ethanol exports for the first half of 2021 reached 664.22 million gallons at a value of $1.25 billion, compared to 715.63 million gallons at a value of $1.23 billion reported for the same period of last year.

The 939,177 metric tons of distillers grains exported in June was down from 1.04 million metric tons in May, but up from 837,635 metric tons in June 2020.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to more than 30 countries in June. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports at 232,786 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 119,463 metric tons and South Korea at 72,857 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $248.55 million in June, down from $286.58 million the previous month, but up from $185.27 million during the same month of last year.

Total distillers grains exports for the first half of this year reached 5.42 million metric tons at a value of $1.43 billion, compared to 4.94 million metric tons at a value of $1.06 billion reported for the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.