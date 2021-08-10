By Renewable Fuels Association | August 10, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed Data Gumbo as its newest associate member. The Houston-based technology company offers a massively interconnected industrial smart contract network secured and powered by blockchain, GumboNet, that delivers transactional certainty to commercial relationships. The company also provides GumboNet ESG, the automated and accurate sustainability measurement solution that ties a company’s operational data to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards reporting for industrial supply chains. Data Gumbo is focused on industrial markets including energy, construction, waste management, mining, manufacturing and others.

“Our membership in RFA is indicative of the growing importance for accurate, transparent and auditable transactions,” said Andrew Bruce, Founder and CEO, Data Gumbo. “Data Gumbo’s smart contracts can pave the way for RFA members to navigate the digital transformation in the renewable fuels sector to combat fraud, traceability issues and build trust between parties and counterparties.”

“In today’s world, data security is critical to a company’s success, as is the ability to adapt quickly to new technologies, and this is what makes Data Gumbo a great fit for as an associate member of the Renewable Fuels Association,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “As new marketplace opportunities—like carbon markets—continue to emerge and evolve, participants need tools that ensure transparency and accountability across the entire supply chain. We look forward to Data Gumbo’s involvement with our membership, as we all navigate demands for a more transparent and responsible business environment.”

Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. RFA’s associate members participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.