ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by nearly 3 percent the week ending Aug. 6, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 11. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down 2 percent.

Ethanol production averaged 986,000 barrels per day the week ending Aug. 6, down 27,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.013 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. The week ending Aug. 6 marks the first time in since the week ending May 7 that production has dipped below 1 million barrels per day. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending Aug. 6 was up 68,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 22.276 million barrels the week ending Aug. 6, down 373,000 barrels when compared to the 22.649 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ending stocks of fuel ethanol for the week ending Aug. 6 were up 3.026 million barrels.