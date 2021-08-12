ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA Rural Business-Cooperative Service is soliciting fiscal year (FY) 2022 grant, guaranteed loan, and combined grant and guaranteed loan applications under the Rural Energy for America Program.

A notice published in the Federal Register on July 26 explains that the agency is soliciting applications for FY 2022 REAP funding prior to passage of a final appropriations act to allow potential applicants time to submit applications for financial assistance under the program and give the USDA time to process applications within the current FY.

REAP provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural produces and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements. Agricultural producers may also apply for new energy efficient equipment and new system loans for agricultural production and processing, according to USDA. Renewable biomass, including anaerobic digesters and biogas, wind, solar, small hydro-electric, ocean, geothermal, or hydrogen derived from any of those sources are among the renewable energy sources eligible for the program.

Applications for the renewable energy systems and energy efficiency improvements grant program are due Oct. 31 to compete for 50 FY 2022 set-aside funding and by March 31, 2022, to compete for remaining FY 2022 funds. Applications for the energy audit and renewable energy development assistance grant program must be submitted by Jan. 31., 2022. Renewable energy systems and energy efficiency improvements and energy efficient equipment and systems guaranteed loan applications are competed on an ongoing basis.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.