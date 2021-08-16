By Growth Energy | August 16, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Growth Energy, the world’s largest ethanol trade association, is proud to announce the addition of the CHS as its newest producer plant member. This addition brings Growth Energy’s membership to a total of 91 producer plant members and 8.8 billion gallons represented out of the total U.S. annual ethanol production. CHS joined Growth Energy as an associate member in 2009.

CHS is a premier ethanol marketer, trader, and producer and has been a leader in renewable fuels for more than four decades. They produce 260 million gallons of fuel-grade ethanol and market 1 billion gallons of ethanol each year, making CHS one of the nation’s largest suppliers of ethanol-enhanced gasoline and the largest U.S. retailer of E85 ethanol. CHS is also a leading marketer of biodiesel products.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor welcomed CHS ethanol plant to the association:

“We are thrilled to welcome CHS plant to our growing powerhouse list of Growth Energy producer plant members,” said Skor. “As a whole, CHS has already contributed so much to our industry as an associate member of Growth Energy, having just announced the sale of E15 at 19 more Midwest terminals through its refining business. We’re looking forward to expanding our relationship with CHS to their biorefinery practice and working together to increase demand at home and abroad for homegrown, low carbon biofuels.”

Tom Malecha, vice president of operations, CHS Global Grain & Processing, shared CHS’s excitement in joining Growth Energy:

“CHS values working together for shared success, and we look forward to active participation in Growth Energy and its efforts to advance pro-biofuels policies and expand consumer access to higher ethanol blends.”