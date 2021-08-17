By Renewable Fuels Association | August 17, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed Navigator CO 2 Ventures as an associate member. Navigator CO 2 Ventures provides comprehensive carbon capture services, including product gathering, transportation and sequestration.

The company’s Heartland Greenway project is an industrial-scale carbon capture system spanning Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota, that will provide biorefineries and other industrial participants a long-term, economic path to materially reduce their carbon footprint by capturing and transporting CO 2 through 1,200 miles of pipe to a permanent sequestration site.

“Carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration is an important part of the industry’s strategy for ensuring ethanol reaches net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Innovators like Navigator CO 2 Ventures will play a crucial role in helping ethanol producers continue to shrink their carbon footprint, and the company’s expertise will be a welcome addition to our family of members. We look forward to having them at the table with us.”

“As an Iowa farm girl myself, I’m proud to be part of a project that will help provide longevity for ethanol facilities and value-added ag processors in our rural communities across the Midwest,” said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Vice-President of Government and Public Affairs for Navigator CO 2 . “We know that successful industries are built off strong partnerships, which is why we are proud to be joining the RFA in support of their efforts to ensure the long-term growth of low-carbon renewable fuels.”

