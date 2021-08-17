RFA welcomes Navigator CO2 Ventures as newest associate member
The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed Navigator CO2 Ventures as an associate member. Navigator CO2 Ventures provides comprehensive carbon capture services, including product gathering, transportation and sequestration.
The company’s Heartland Greenway project is an industrial-scale carbon capture system spanning Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota, that will provide biorefineries and other industrial participants a long-term, economic path to materially reduce their carbon footprint by capturing and transporting CO2 through 1,200 miles of pipe to a permanent sequestration site.
“Carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration is an important part of the industry’s strategy for ensuring ethanol reaches net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Innovators like Navigator CO2 Ventures will play a crucial role in helping ethanol producers continue to shrink their carbon footprint, and the company’s expertise will be a welcome addition to our family of members. We look forward to having them at the table with us.”
“As an Iowa farm girl myself, I’m proud to be part of a project that will help provide longevity for ethanol facilities and value-added ag processors in our rural communities across the Midwest,” said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Vice-President of Government and Public Affairs for Navigator CO2. “We know that successful industries are built off strong partnerships, which is why we are proud to be joining the RFA in support of their efforts to ensure the long-term growth of low-carbon renewable fuels.”
Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. RFA’s associate members participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.