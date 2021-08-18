ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics issued a Crop Production report on Aug. 12 predicting that corn production will be up 4 percent when compared last year. Average corn yields are also forecast higher.

The USDA currently predicts corn production will reach 14.8 billion bushels this year, up 4 percent when compared to 2020. Average corn yield is forecast at 174.6 bushels per acre, up 2.6 bushels from last year. NASS is forecasting record-high yields in California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The agency said U.S. farmers planted 92.7 million acres of corn this year, up 2 percent from last year. As of Aug. 1, 62 percent of this year’s crop was reported in good or excellent condition, up 10 percent from the same period of last year.