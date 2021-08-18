ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by 1 percent the week ending Aug. 13, according to data released by the U.S. energy information administration on Aug. 18. Ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down more than 3 percent.

Ethanol production averaged 973,000 barrels per day the week ending Aug. 13, down 13,000 barrels per day when compared to the 986,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending Aug. 13 was up 47,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 21.558 million barrels the week ending Aug. 13, down 718,000 barrels when compared to the 22.276 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Aug. 16 were up 1.288 million barrels.