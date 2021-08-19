By American Coalition for Ethanol | August 19, 2021

The American Coalition for Ethanol announced the re-election of several board members to the organization’s board of directors during its annual business meeting prior to ACE’s 34th annual conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Seven incumbents were re-elected to the board of directors for three-year terms:

•Cardinal Ethanol – Represented by Bill Dartt •Christianson PLLP – Represented by John Christianson •Dakota Ethanol – Represented by Ron Alverson •Granite Falls Energy – Represented by Kenton Johnson •Nebraska Public Power District – Represented by Brian Vasa •North Dakota Corn Growers Association – Represented by Anthony Mock •Renewable Products Marketing Group – Represented by Doug Punke

“ACE is grateful for the leadership and guidance of the dedicated active volunteers who make up our board of directors and represent the grassroots diversity of our entire membership,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “Each year brings new challenges and opportunities, and we’re appreciative we can turn to these leaders to help chart a path forward under a new administration and market conditions. ACE members can rest assured they’re well-represented by the resolve, expertise and experience the board members bring to the table.”

