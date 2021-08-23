By Office of Sen. Chuck Grassley | August 23, 2021

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Aug. 20 issued the following statement regarding reports that the EPA has recommended to lower the minimum renewable fuels volumes that must be supplied to the markets in 2021.

“I’m disappointed to hear the EPA is planning to lower the minimum required renewable fuels volumes for this year. If the reports are true, then once again, the EPA is giving a gift to Big Oil and is playing games with the Renewable Fuel Standard law. This has been a particularly difficult time for Iowa farmers and producers and they don’t need the additional uncertainty this announcement brings.

“Releasing the proposed volume obligations for 2021 when we are already more than halfway through the year is completely unfair to members of the biofuels community. EPA can’t just keep painting over this gaping hole of a problem that leaves the regulated community with more questions than answers.

“President Biden must keep his promise to biofuels producers to limit welfare to Big Oil, and promote greater reliance on renewable fuels. The President has the opportunity to ensure that his EPA follows the law to maintain and grow the amount of biofuel that are required to be blended. Farmers and biofuels producers know and feel the negative impact of the agency’s reported actions. The Renewable Fuel Standard makes gasoline more affordable, generates good-paying jobs, reduces oil imports and reduces our country’s greenhouse gas emissions. I’ll continue working to ensure the administration follows the law and keeps its commitments to America’s renewable fuels producers.”