The government of Colombia has delayed plans to reinstate its E10 blend mandate until January 2022. The blend mandate will be set at E6 in September, October and November, increasing to E8 in December.

Last spring, the Colombian government temporary reduced its ethanol blend mandate from E10 to E4, citing inclement weather that had impacted domestic production and high prices for U.S. ethanol. The reduction was effective April 1, with the blend mandate originally scheduled to increase to E6 in July, E8 in August and E10 in September. A report filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network on Aug.18 indicates that scheduled has now been delayed.

Colombia’s blend mandate was set at E7 in July and E8 in August. The government, however, announced on Aug. 12 that it would decrease the ethanol mandate to E6 for a three-month period beginning in September, with plans to increase the mandate to E8 in December and E10 in January 2022. The government attributed the delayed schedule to changes in the local supply of sugar-based ethanol, the international price of corn-based ethanol, and the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy and fuel demand.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the USDA FAS GAIN website.