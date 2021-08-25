ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by more than 4 percent the week ending Aug. 20, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 25. Ethanol stocks were down nearly 2 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 933,000 barrels per day the week ending Aug. 20, down 40,000 barrels per day when compared to the 973,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week, and the lowest level of production reported since mid-March. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Aug. 20 was up 2,000 barrels per day.

Ethanol stocks fell to 21.223 million barrels the week ending Aug. 20, down 335,000 barrels when compared to the 21.558 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ending stocks for the week Aug. 20 were up 814,000 barrels.