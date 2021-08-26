ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for August, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol in June was down from the previous month, but up significantly from June 2020.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 492 million bushels in June, down 2 percent from the previous month, but up 14 percent when compared to the same month of last year. June usage included 91.5 percent for alcohol and 8.5 percent for other uses.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol was at 440 million bushels, down 2 percent from May, but up 16 percent when compared to June 2020. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was at 91.7 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.

Sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol production was at 354,000 hundredweight (cwt) (19,824 tons), up from 115,000 cwt in May, but down from 1.286 million cwt in June 2020.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production reached 102,483 tons, up from both 95,299 tons in May an d84,914 tons in June 2020. Corn oil production reached 171,538 tons, up from 168,904 tons the previous month and 136,613 tons during the same month of last year. Distillers dried grains production was at 370,6947 tons, down from 380,620 tons in May, but up from 268,201 tons in June 2020. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.93 million tons, down slightly from 1.94 million tons the previous month, but up from 1.66 tons in June of last year. Distillers wet grains production reached 1.11 million tons, up from 1.08 million tons in May and 875,894 tons in June 2020. Modified distillers wet grains production reached 411,900 tons, up from 344,779 tons the previous month and up from 309,981 tons in June of last year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production fell to 56,403 tons, down from 64,607 tons in May and 65,113 tons in June 2020. Corn gluten feed production fell to 287,839 tons, down from 299,123 tons the previous month and 294,074 tons during the same month of last year. Corn gluten meal production was at 112,189 tons, down from 114,135 tons in May, but up from 90,257 tons in June of last year. Wet corn gluten feed production fell to 207,751 tons, down from both 208,575 tons in May and 221,935 tons in June 2020.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured was at 227,969 tons, down from 229,471tons in May, but up from 184,413 tons in June of last year.