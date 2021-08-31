By Renewable Fuels Association | August 31, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed Chase Nedrow industries as an associate member. Chase Nedrow was founded in 1980 to specialize in the design and manufacture of precast refractory products. Today, the company is the licensed and exclusive installer of Emisshield high emissivity coatings for the ethanol industry. This technology improves thermal processing equipment like dryers and boilers by increasing substrate life, reducing carbon emissions and energy cost, and improving heat transfer.

“RFA has always provided an industry-leading forum for connecting ethanol producers to technology providers who can help plants reduce their production costs and improve process efficiencies,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “For this reason, Chase Nedrow is a perfect fit as the newest associate member in our organization, and we look forward to having them involved in our programs and events.”

“Chase Nedrow is confident the Renewable Fuels Association will foster strong relationships with the leaders and decision makers who have the knowledge, ability, and are the change agents to bring our NASA licensed technology to improve their ethanol plants’ thermal processes, lower carbon emissions, and energy savings,” said Eric Chase, Director of Sales and Marketing for Chase Nedrow.

Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. RFA’s associate members participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.