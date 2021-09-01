ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by 3 percent the week ending Aug. 27, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 1. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down nearly 1 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 905,000 barrels per day the week ending Aug. 27, down 28,000 barrels per day when compared to the 933,000 barrels of production reported for the previous week, and the lowest level of production reported since late February. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Aug. 27 was down 17,000 barrels per day.

Ethanol stocks fell to 21.11 million barrels the week ending Aug. 27, down 113,000 barrels when compared to the 21.233 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Aug. 27 were up 228,000 barrels.