UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced sugarcane processing was down nearly 7 percent in early August. Anhydrous ethanol production was up for the period, while ethanol sales were down.

According to UNICA, mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 44.62 million tons of sugarcane during the first half of August, down 4.2 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 349.46 million metric tons of sugarcane, down 6.7 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Ethanol production was at 2.22 billion liters (586.46 million gallons) during the first half of August, including 1.3 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 16.99 percent, and 922 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 28.17 percent. Of the total ethanol produced, 131.96 million liters was corn ethanol.

Mills in the region have produced 16.41 billion liters of ethanol since the beginning of the current harvest season, including 10.2 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 6.21 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol. A total of 1.16 billion liters of ethanol was produced from corn.

Ethanol sales for the first half of August fell to 1.154 billion liters, down 5.2 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of that volume, 1.1 billion liters were sold domestically, and 52.08 million liters were destined for export.

Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol were at 675.97 million liters, down 12.29 percent. Sales of anhydrous ethanol reached 426.42 million, up 12.18 percent.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, mills in the south-central region have sold 10.93 billion liters of ethanol, up 5.47 percent. Of that total, 10.28 million liters were sold domestically, up 8.24 percent, and 649.51 million liters were destined for export, down 20.53 percent.