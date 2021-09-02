ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 51.64 million gallons of ethanol and 1.06 million metric tons of distillers grains in July, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Aug. 2. Exports of both products were down when compared to July 2020.

The 54.64 million gallons of ethanol exported in July was down significantly from both the 81.86 million gallons exported during the previous month and the 72.91 million gallons exported in July of last year.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than 30 countries in July. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol at 29.24 million gallons, followed by South Korea at 5.32 million gallons, and the Netherlands at 4.02 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $138.82 million in July, down from $189.11 million in June, but up from $129.47 million in July 2020.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for the first seven months of 2021 reached 715.86 million gallons at a value of $1.39 billion, compared to 788.55 million gallons at a value of $1.36 billion exported during the same period of last year.

The 1.06 million metric tons of distillers grains exported July was up from the 939,177 metric tons exported in June, but down slightly from the 1.08 million metric tons exported in July 2020.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly three dozen countries in July. Mexico was the top destination at 247,511 metric tons, followed by Turkey at 151,738 metric tons and Vietnam at 151,499 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $262.64 million in July, up from $248.55 million in June and $226.47 million in July of last year.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for the first seven months of this year reached 6.49 million metric tons at a value of $1.69 billion, compared to 6.02 million metric tons at a value of $1.29 billion exported during the same period of 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.