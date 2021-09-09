ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by 2 percent the week ending Sept. 3, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 9. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down more than 3 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 923,000 barrels per day the week ending Sept. 3, up 18,000 barrels per day when compared to the prior week, and marking the first weekly increase of ethanol production since early July. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending Sept. 3 was down 18,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 20.39 million barrels for the week ending Sept. 3, the lowest level of ending stocks reported since early June. When compared to the previous week, stocks for the week ending Sept. 3 were down 720,000 barrels. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks were up 397,000.