Industry announcements from the October issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine, including ACE's re-election of board members, Green Plains' newest hi-pro installation, Aemetis' CCS study, and the U.S. Grains Council's recognition of longtime supporters.

By EPM Staff | September 18, 2021

ACE re-elects seven board members to three-year terms

The American Coalition for Ethanol announced the re-election of several board members during its annual business meeting in August.



Seven incumbents were re-elected to ACE’s 21-member board of directors for three-year terms, including Bill Dartt, Cardinal Ethanol; John Christianson, Christianson PLLP; Ron Alverson, Dakota Ethanol; Kenton Johnson, Granite Falls Energy; Brian Vasa, Nebraska Public Power District; Anthony Mock, North Dakota Corn Growers Association; and Doug Punke, Renewable Products Marketing Group.



“ACE is grateful for the leadership and guidance of the dedicated active volunteers who make up our board of directors and represent the grassroots diversity of our entire membership,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “Each year brings new challenges and opportunities, and we’re appreciative we can turn to these leaders to help chart a path forward under a new administration and market conditions. ACE members can rest assured they’re well-represented by the resolve, expertise and experience the board members bring to the table.”





USGC recognizes industry partners for decade of service

In August, the U.S. Grains Council recognized three industry professionals for supporting the organization for ten or more years. The USGC lauded Sean Broderick, Brian Arnold and Greg Krissek for helping the trade group build demand for ethanol coproducts around the world.



Sean Broderick of CHS Inc., who markets DDGS for U.S. ethanol producers, is a member of the USGC’s Board of Delegates and has led its Value-Added Advisory Team (A-Team) while traveling internationally with the USGC.



Brian Arnold of The DeLong Co. Inc., who has worked with the council since the late 2000s, has served on the USGC’s Board of Delegates and as an A-Team lead.



Greg Krissek of Kansas Corn, has been working with USGC since the 1990s, first with the Kansas Department of Agriculture and later in his roles with the corn commission, which offers robust checkoff support to the USGC.





Green Plains breaks ground on fourth high protein installation

Green Plains Inc. has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Green Plains Mount Vernon LLC has broken ground on the construction of a Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSC system. Mount Vernon is the fourth Green Plains location to install MSC.



“We are continuing the transformative rollout of our plan to deploy Ultra-High Protein production across our entire platform,” said Todd Becker, president and CEO of Green Plains. “Each groundbreaking further demonstrates the continued execution of our multi-year transformation to the biorefinery platform of the future, creating sustainable ingredients that matter, to help meet growing global protein demand.”



Installation of the system is expected to take nine to 12 months. It will have the capacity to produce approximately 54,000 tons of Ultra-High Protein feed annually, bringing the coampany’s overall capacity to more than 250,000 tons. Among other benefits, the MSC system will increase the plant’s distillers corn oil production capacity by 50%.



