U.S. fuel ethanol nameplate production capacity increased between 2020 and 2021 despite a slight decrease in the number of ethanol plants, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 3.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, the U.S. was home to 197 ethanol plants, down from 201 facilities in 2020. Nameplate production capacity expanded to 17.546 billion gallons per year, up from 168 MMgy when compared to the 17.379 billion gallons of capacity reported for 2020.

Most U.S. ethanol plants are located in Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) 2, which is located in the Midwest. According to the EIA, the number of ethanol plants in PADD 2 fell to 178 in 2021, down from 180 the previous year. Capacity in PADD 2, however, increased to 16.271 billion gallons, up 289 MMgy when compared to the 15.982 billion gallons of nameplate capacity reported in 2020.

PADD 3, which is located in the Gulf Coast, currently has four ethanol plants with a combined 405 MMgy of capacity, unchanged from 2020.

The number of plants in PADD 1, which is located on the East Coast, fell to four in 2021, down from six in 2020. Capacity in PADD 1 fell to 347 MMgy in 2021, down 119 MMgy when compared to the 466 MMgy of capacity reported for 2020.

The number of plants in PADD 5, located along the West Coast, was maintained at seven. Capacity, however fell slightly, from 325 MMgy in 2020 to 323 MMgy in 2021.

PADD 4, located in the Rocky Mountain region, currently has four ethanol plants with a combined 200 MMgy of capacity, unchanged from 2020.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.