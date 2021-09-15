ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 2 percent the week ending Sept. 10, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 15. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down nearly 2 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 937,000 barrels per day the week ending Sept. 10, up 14,000 barrels per day when compared to the 923,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending Sept. 10 was up 11,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 20.01 million barrels the week ending Sept. 10, down 380,000 barrels when compared to the 20.39 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Sept. 10 were up 212,000 barrels.