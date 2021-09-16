ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced the production of anhydrous ethanol by mills in the south-central region of the country was up significantly during the second half of August.

According to UNICA, mills in the south-central region processed 43.13 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of August, up 2 percent from the same period of last year. Mills in the region have processed 392.59 million metric tons of sugarcane since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, down 5.81 percent when compared to the same period of 2020.

Ethanol production for the second half of August reached 2.23 billion liters (589.1 million gallons), including 1.29 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 15 percent, and 941 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 42.34 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of the total volume of ethanol produced, 135.65 million liters was corn ethanol.

Since the beginning of the current harvest period, ethanol production has reached 18.65 billion liters, including 11.49 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 7.15 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol. Of the total volume produced, 1.29 billion liters was corn ethanol.

Mills in the south-central region sold 2.45 billion liters of ethanol in August, down 9.8 percent when compared to the same month of last year. Of the total volume sold in August, 2.32 billion liters were sold domestically, and 134.28 million liters were destined for export.

Domestic sales of hydrous ethanol were at 1.43 billion liters in August, down 11.7 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Domestic sales of anhydrous ethanol reached 887.1 million liters, up 11.4 percent.

Mills in the region have sold 12.22 billion gallons of ethanol since the beginning of the current harvest season, up 3.1 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of that volume, 11.49 billion liters were sold domestically, up 6.8 percent, and 731.39 million liters were destined for export. Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol were at 7.3 billion liters, down 1.8 percent, while sales of anhydrous ethanol were at 4.19 billion liters, up 26.1 percent.