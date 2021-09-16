ADVERTISEMENT

A series of public informational meetings is under way in Iowa to inform landowners about a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline under development by Summit Carbon Solutions LLC. The pipeline is part of a proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) project first announced in February 2021 that aims to capture and permanently sequester carbon dioxide emissions generated several Midwest ethanol plants. As of late July, at least 31 biorefineries across the Midwest had signed to participate in the CCS project.

The Iowa Utilities Board on Aug. 26 announced that it had issued a letter earlier in the month approving locations, dates and times for a series of public informational meetings on Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed CCS project.

The proposed CCS project, referred to as the Midwest Carbon Express, aims to connect to a number of ethanol plants in five states. Captured carbon dioxide would be liquefied and transported to North Dakota, where it will be stored in deep underground geologic storage locations.

According to the IUB, the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline would span 30 counties within Iowa. Iowa law requires the pipeline company to hold informational meetings in each county in which real property or property rights would be affected. The meetings are to be conducted at least 30 days prior to the company filing a petition for a new pipeline permit.

The IUB said Summit Carbon Solutions filed its request for the meeting dates on Aug. 11. The IUB issued a letter approving the locations, dates and times for the series of public meetings the following day. The agency issued a press release announcing the meeting dates and locations on Aug. 25.

According to that press release, 31 meetings will be held in person in various counties between Sept. 13 and Oct. 15. A virtual meeting is also scheduled for Oct. 12. Additional information on the meetings is available on the IUB website.