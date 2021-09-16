ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA currently predicts U.S. corn yields will average 176.3 bushels per acre this year, up 1.7 bushels from the August forecast and up 4.3 bushels when compared to 2020, according to the agency’s latest Crop Production report, released Sept. 10.

USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service currently forecasts record high corn yields for California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

Acres planted to corn are at 93.3 million, up 3 percent when compared to 2020. Area to be harvested for grain is forecast at 85.2 million acres, up 1 percent from forecasts included the August Crop Production report and up 3 percent from last year.

As of Aug. 29, 60 percent of this year’s corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, down 2 percent when compared to the same time last year.