By Renewable Fuels Association | September 20, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association today congratulated member company E Energy Adams for producing its billionth gallon of ethanol, a rare achievement in the renewable fuels industry.

“With the achievement of this milestone, E Energy Adams joins an elite group of ethanol biorefineries that have reached one billion gallons of production,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “We congratulate Carl Sitzmann, his excellent staff, and all of the E Energy investors who made this accomplishment possible. Day in and day out for the last 14 years, they have worked tirelessly to support the local economy and provide American consumers with cleaner, greener, and more affordable fuel options.”

E Energy Adams operates an ethanol plant in Adams, Neb. The plant started operations in October 2007. While the original plant capacity was 50 million gallons per year, various expansion efforts and projects to remove bottlenecks over the years brought the current capacity to 100 million gallons. In addition to doubling ethanol capacity, the plant also increased corn storage, added various new technologies, and gained unit-train capability to ship to California. E Energy Adams joined RFA in 2012, and CEO Carl Sitzmann is a member of RFA’s board of directors, serving on its executive committee for the past four years.

“It took us nearly 14 years to make a billion gallons of ethanol, and we’re very proud of what we have achieved for our community and investors,” said Sitzmann. “We have a huge impact on the surrounding community. In addition to the significant tax revenue we provide to the county and local village, we’re boosting corn prices for the local producers, providing a protein-rich distillers grains to livestock feeders, and our distillers corn oil is used as either livestock feed or as feedstock for renewable diesel production.”