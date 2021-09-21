By Growth Energy | September 21, 2021

During Growth Energy’s virtual fly-in, 87 Growth Energy members sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to stand behind his promise to take clear action on climate change by supporting low-carbon biofuels and upholding the Renewable Fuel Standard through strong biofuel blending targets. The signers represent Growth Energy’s diverse membership of biorefineries and the innovative businesses across 20 states that support renewable energy. A copy of the letter to the President also ran in a full-page print ad in POLITICO on Tuesday, September 21.

“Homegrown biofuels like ethanol reduce carbon emissions by 46 percent over their full lifecycle, and a recent analysis concludes that if we are to achieve net-zero by 2050, we must use all tools in the toolbox – including biofuels,” wrote Growth Energy’s biofuels producers and supporters. “Our industry supports over 300,000 good paying, clean energy jobs across the heartland. If your administration lets refiners replace clean, renewable biofuels with more fossil fuels, it will hinder progress on your ambitious climate agenda, hurt working families, and undermine the economic recovery across rural America.”

“Unfortunately, fossil fuel advocates continue to demand that EPA adopt renewable volume obligations (RVOs) that fall far short of your commitment to uphold the RFS. To help reduce carbon emissions and reach your transportation decarbonization goals, it is vital that conventional biofuel blending targets meet the15-billion-gallon minimum required by law, restore 500 million gallons of improperly waived fuel blending requirements, and drive ambitious targets for growth in advanced and cellulosic biofuels.

Read the full letter here.

The full list of signees in letter to President Biden includes:

Absolute Energy, LLC (St. Ansgar, Iowa)

Ace Ethanol LLC (Stanley, Wisconsin)

AgCountry Farm Credit Services (Fargo, North Dakota)

Archangel, Inc. (Highlands Ranch, Colorado)

Big River Resources Boyceville, LLC (Boyceville, Wisconsin)

Big River Resources Galva, LLC (Galva, Illinois)

Big River Resources West Burlington, LLC (West Burlington, Iowa)

Blue Flint Ethanol, LLC (Underwood, North Dakota)

Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC (Bridgeport, Nebraska)

Bushmills Ethanol (Atwater, Minnesota)

Cardinal Ethanol, LLC (Union City, Indiana)

Christianson PLLP (Wilmar, Minnesota)

Conestoga Energy Partners, LLC - Arkalon Energy (Liberal, Kansas)

Conestoga Energy Partners, LLC – Bonanza (Liberal, Kansas)

Conestoga Energy Partners, LLC – Diamond Ethanol (Levelland, Texas)

Corn, LP (Goldfield, Iowa)

CTE Global, Inc. (Chicago, Illinois)

Dedert (Homewood, Illinois)

Denco II, LLC (Morris, Minnesota)

Didion Ethanol LLC (Cambria, Wisconsin)

Flottweg (Florence, Kentucky)

Fluid Quip Process Technologies, LLC (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Fox River Valley Ethanol LLC (Oshkosh, Wisconsin)

Front Range Energy, LLC (Windsor, Colorado)

Glacial Lakes Energy, LLC – Aberdeen (Aberdeen, South Dakota)

Glacial Lakes Energy, LLC – Huron (Huron, South Dakota)

Glacial Lakes Energy, LLC – Watertown (Watertown, South Dakota)

Golden Grain Energy, LLC (Mason City, Iowa)

ICM Biofuels, Inc. (St Joseph, Missouri)

ICM, Inc. (Colwich, Kansas)

Iroquois Bio-Energy Company, LLC (Rensselaer, Indiana)

Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (Suwanee, Georgia)

Marquis Energy – Wisconsin, LLC (Necedah, Wisconsin)

Marquis Energy, LLC (Hennepin, Illinois)

Mid America Bio Energy (Madrid, Nebraska)

Nebraska Corn Processing, LLC (Cambridge, Nebraska)

Novozymes (Franklinton, North Carolina)

NUVUFuels (Ionia, Michigan)

Pennsylvania Grain Processing, LLC (Clearfield, Pennsylvania)

Phibro Ethanol Performance Group (Ridgefield Park, New Jersey)

Plymouth Energy, LLC (Merrill, Iowa)

POET Biorefining – Alexandria (Alexandria, Indiana)

POET Biorefining – Arthur (Arthur, Iowa)

POET Biorefining – Ashton (Ashton, Iowa)

POET Biorefining – Big Stone (Big Stone City, South Dakota)

POET Biorefining – Bingham Lake (Bingham Lake, Minnesota)

POET Biorefining – Caro (Caro, Michigan)

POET Biorefining – Chancellor (Mitchell, South Dakota)

POET Biorefining – Cloverdale (Cloverdale, Indiana)

POET Biorefining – Coon Rapids (Coon Rapids, Iowa)

POET Biorefining – Corning (Corning, Iowa)

POET Biorefining – Emmetsburg (Emmetsburg, Iowa)

POET Biorefining – Fairbank (Fairbank, Iowa)

POET Biorefining – Fairmont (Fairmont, Nebraska)

POET Biorefining – Fostoria (Fostoria, Ohio)

POET Biorefining – Glenville (Albert Lea, Minnesota)

POET Biorefining – Gowrie (Gowrie, Iowa)

POET Biorefining – Groton (Groton, South Dakota)

POET Biorefining - Hanlontown (Hanlontown, Iowa)

POET Biorefining – Hudson (Hudson, South Dakota)

POET Biorefining – Iowa Falls (Iowa Falls, Iowa)

POET Biorefining – Jewell (Jewell, Iowa)

POET Biorefining - Laddonia (Laddonia, Missouri)

POET Biorefining – Lake Crystal (Lake Crystal, Minnesota)

POET Biorefining – Leipsic (Leipsic, Ohio)

POET Biorefining – Macon (Laddonia, Missouri)

POET Biorefining – Marion (Marion, Ohio)

POET Biorefining – Menlo (Menlo, Iowa)

POET Biorefining – Mitchell (Letcher, South Dakota)

POET Biorefining – North Manchester (North Manchester, Indiana)

POET Biorefining – Portland (Portland, Indiana)

POET Biorefining – Preston (Preston, Minnesota)

POET Biorefining – Shelbyville (Shelbyville, Indiana)

POET Biorefining – Shell Rock (Shell Rock, Iowa)

Protect LLC (Colwich, Kansas)

Redfield Energy, LLC (Redfield, South Dakota)

Siouxland Energy Cooperative (Sioux Center, Iowa)

Sterling Ethanol, LLC (Sterling, Colorado)

Sukup Bins (Sheffield, Iowa)

Tharaldson Ethanol Plant, LLC (Casselton, North Dakota)

Three Rivers Energy (Coshocton, Ohio)

Western New York Energy, LLC (Medina, New York)

Western Plains Energy, LLC (Oakley, Kansas)

White Energy Hereford, LLC (Hereford, Texas)

White Energy Plainview, LLC (Plainview, Texas)

Whitefox Technologies (Chicago, Illinois)

Yuma Ethanol, LLC (Yuma, Colorado)