U.S. fuel ethanol production was down approximately 1 percent the week ending Sept. 17, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 22. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded by nearly 1 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 926,000 barrels per day the week ending Sept. 17, down 11,000 barrels per day when compared to the 937,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was up 20,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol increased to 20.111 million barrels the week ending Sept. 17, up 101,000 barrels when compared to the 20.01 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Sept. 17 were up 114,000 barrels.