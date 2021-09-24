By Iowa Renewable Fuels Association | September 27, 2021

On Sept. 24, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing concerns over media reports that his administration intends to reduce the Renewable Fuel Standard conventional biofuel levels for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The letter highlighted today’s Des Moines Register Iowa Poll, which found 85 percent of Iowans recognize that ethanol is important to Iowa’s economy and action to reduce blend levels would be devastating to the state. Renowned pollster J. Ann Selzer described the ethanol support as “a giant majority of Iowans.”

Noting that biofuels support nearly 40,000 jobs in Iowa and the strong bipartisan support, IRFA’s letter stated: “In short, if you walk away from ethanol, you walk away from Iowa.”

IRFA also implored Biden to live up to his campaign promises concerning the RFS by setting strong blend levels.

“During your campaign you said the RFS ‘marks our bond with our farmers and our commitment to a thriving rural economy.’ We are asking you to keep that bond intact by keeping the RFS strong.”

Read the full letter here.