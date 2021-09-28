ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for September, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in July was up from both the previous month and July 2020.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other purposes was at 502 million bushels in July, up 2 percent from June and up 5 percent when compared to July of last year.

Corn consumed for fuel ethanol production was at 499 million bushels, up 2 percent from the previous month an dup 6 percent when compared to July 2020. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was at 91.3 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.

At estimated 411,000 hundredweight (cwt) (23,061 tons) of sorghum also went to fuel alcohol production in July, up from 356,000 cwt in June, but down from 926,000 cwt in July of last year.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 88,506 tons, down from 102,483 tons in June, but up from 86,911 tons in July 2020. Corn oil production increased to 176,712 tons, up from 171,344 tons the previous month and 150,668 tons in July of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production was at 341,136 tons, down from 370,694 tons in June, but up from 335,521 tons in July 2020. Distillers dried grains with solubles production expanded to 1.97 million tons, up from 1.93 million tons in June and 1.87 million tons in July of last year. Distillers wet trains production increased to 1.12 million tons, up from 1.11 million tons the previous month and 917,181 tons in July 2020. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 399,669 tons, down from 411,900 tons in June, but up form 375,041 tons in July of the previous year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production was at 63,732 tons, up from 56,403 tons in June, but down from 65,831 tons in July 2020. Corn gluten feed production was at 304,527 tons, up from 287,839 tons the previous month, but down from 305,196 during the same month of last year. Corn gluten meal production was at 103,107 tons, down from 112,189 tons the previous month, but up from 93,578 tons in July 2020. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 209,836 tons, up from 207,751 tons in June, but down from 234,407 tons in July of last year.

At wet and dry mills, carbon dioxide captured expanded to 233,402 tons, up from 227,969 tons the previous month and 190,869 tons in July of 2020.