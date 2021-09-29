By Renewable Fuels Association | September 29, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association elected officers and its board of directors today at its annual membership meeting in Des Moines. Jeanne McCaherty, CEO of Guardian Energy Management, was re-elected as chairperson. In 2020, McCaherty became the first female chairperson in the RFA’s history, and first among any national ethanol trade association.

“Without question, 2021 has been a year of change for the ethanol industry, and through it all the Renewable Fuels Association has continued to lead the industry forward, just as the organization has done for 40 years,” McCaherty said. “Our recent carbon neutrality commitment is a poignant example of RFA’s reputation as a thought leader and an agent of change, and I look forward to working with RFA’s members and staff this next year as we embrace change and zero in on new opportunities for ethanol.”

RFA’s board also re-elected Erik Huschitt, CEO of Badger State Ethanol, as Vice Chairman, and Rick Schwarck, Absolute Energy’s President, Chairman, and CEO, as Secretary. New to a leadership role is Mike Jerke, CEO of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, who was elected Treasurer, replacing the retiring Charlie Wilson of Trenton Agri Products.

“RFA has a 40-year history of exceptional leadership, and the officers and board elected today will continue that proud tradition,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “As we kick off our new fiscal year, I look forward to working with Jeanne, the rest of the officer team, and our entire board of directors to help the ethanol industry explore new opportunities, tackle new challenges, and accomplish our mission to grow demand for low-carbon renewable fuels.”

A complete listing of RFA’s officers and board of directors is available here