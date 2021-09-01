By American Coalition for Ethanol | September 29, 2021

The American Coalition for Ethanol today welcomed new findings published by Transport Energy Strategies on the role ethanol plays to displace harmful aromatics from gasoline blends and further reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“ACE thanks the researchers for this study highlighting the fact that ethanol’s carbon footprint is better than many current models indicate, particularly when accounting for the role ethanol plays to replace harmful aromatics in gasoline-ethanol blends. This study strengthens the case we’ve been making for several years to regulatory bodies about the importance of applying the latest lifecycle science,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “We hope future lifecycle models will credit ethanol for the role it plays in displacing aromatics in gasoline.”

“This research aligns with ACE’s multi-year engagement with administration and legislative officials, as well as scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory in regards to properly valuing corn ethanol’s low carbon and high octane attributes,” Jennings added.

“The 2020 version of GREET created a new Feedstock Carbon Intensity Calculator to help quantify the soil carbon sequestration benefits of corn and other biofuel feedstocks, which, in response, ACE, along with corn grower groups, provided recommendations to modify the calculator to measure crop-specific impacts on soil carbon and reduce indirect nitrogen emissions from fertilizer use,” Jennings said. “We are hopeful our recommendations will occur in upcoming updates to GREET. We’ll also encourage the carbon benefit of ethanol in replacing aromatics in gasoline be accounted for in future versions of GREET, as we continue our collaboration with modelers on these and other important updates that will increase the value and demand for corn ethanol in climate discussions and development of future clean fuel policies.”